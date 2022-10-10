Nurse’s aide, dedicated family caretaker

WAKEFIELD — It is with somber hearts that we announce the death of Sharon Lee Hubbard, of Wakefield, who peacefully passed away at the age of 71, this past Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Born in Woburn on January 15, 1951 she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Violet (Anderson) Fanjoy.

Sharon was raised in Woburn and was a graduate of Woburn High School, Class of 1969. Following her high school years, she spent some time in Woburn before ultimately settling in Wakefield and raising her family. She was a former member of both St. Joseph Church and Most Blessed Sacrament Church.

Growing up, Sharon shared in many responsibilities in the family household, helping her parents, and caring for family members, which ultimately inspired her for a career in health care. She was a devoted and compassionate nurse’s aide for many years at local nursing homes until her retirement.

Thereafter, she most enjoyed the years she spent with her family and grandchildren and was a dedicated caretaker for her beloved grandchildren before their elementary school years.

Sharon was known for having an artistic and creative side and was happiest when she was home crafting, crocheting, and sewing. She also enjoyed listening to music, reading books, and loved to cook for family.

Sharon was the loving mother of Eugene Hubbard, William Hubbard, Peter Hubbard and his wife Jaime, and the late Richard Hubbard, all of Wakefield. She was the former wife of Richard “Jake” Hubbard of Wakefield. She was predeceased by her sister Deborah Fanjoy of Woburn and survived by siblings, Jane Fanjoy of Amesbury, Clarence “Buddy” Fanjoy Jr. and his wife Nancy of Woburn, Lloyd Fanjoy and Timothy Fanjoy, both of Amesbury. She was the cherished “Grammy” to Jake, Laila, Tricia, and Jacob Hubbard, Joshua DeVeau, Sean and Cassandra Lawler. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Barbara DeVeau and loving friends who will feel her loss enormously.

Sharon will be sadly missed and will forever hold a place in our hearts.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

The family appreciates flowers, but you might also consider donating to a charity of one’s choice in Sharon’s memory.