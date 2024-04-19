Orthodontist dedicated to serving community and his faith

WAKEFIELD — Ross “Val” Geldart, beloved orthodontist and devout deacon of the First Baptist Church in Wakefield, passed away on April 13, 2024, due to natural causes.

Born in 1931, he dedicated his life to serving both his community and his faith.

Ross’s legacy extends far beyond his professional accomplishments. As a faithful Christian, he tirelessly shared his testimony and supported numerous ministries, including the Gideons and the “Calling All Men” radio broadcast. His commitment to his church was unwavering, and he played an integral role in the First Baptist Church of Wakefield.

Beyond his religious contributions, Ross was a talented musician, notably as a bagpipe player with the Stuart Highlanders Regimental Pipes and Drum Band. His musical talents extended to multiple instruments, reflecting his passion for music and the arts.

Ross found joy in exploration and adventure, whether flying his private plane in his younger years, boating, motorcycling or embarking on trips to the Maritime Provinces of Canada with his beloved family. His love for New England was evident in everything he did.

Predeceased by his son Ross and wife Jean, Ross is survived by his son Greg, daughter Valerie, siblings Vance and Gwenevere, numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. His presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched throughout his remarkable life.

A memorial service to honor Ross “Val” Geldart’s life will be held at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the building fund of the First Baptist Church of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Contributions can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-the-first-baptist-church, ensuring that Ross’s legacy continues to thrive through the preservation and enhancement of the church he held dear.