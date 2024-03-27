By BOB BURGESS

WAKEFIELD — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the initial shutdown of society it caused, these have been a difficult four years in education around the state and across the country. Kids’ learning was among the hardest hit areas during COVID and the repercussions will be felt for some time to come.

With that as a backdrop, the School Committee last night addressed the results of a survey conducted by the teachers’ union that shows a continued climate of dissatisfaction among teachers toward the administration at Wakefield Memorial High and Principal Amy McLeod in particular.

In a release received over the weekend, the Wakefield Education Association states that the “relationship between WMHS staff and the administration has significantly deteriorated during Principal McLeod’s tenure. Despite attempts by the WEA to address this decline in morale, previous efforts have yielded no overall improvement.

“During a 2021 meeting with Superintendent Lyons, Assistant Superintendent Mauro, and WEA leadership, concerns regarding the relationship between high school faculty and administration were dismissed. Soon after, members requested that a climate survey be conducted to identify areas of concern. This survey indicated that very serious issues existed. However, a meeting between WEA representatives and Principal McLeod to discuss the survey results was marked by discomfort and contention, and the limited changes promised never came to fruition.

“In December 2023, the WEA conducted a follow-up climate survey at WMHS High School, revealing continued alarming trends in staff sentiment towards school leadership. Results of the survey included the following results and trends:

• Trust Deficit: Many staff lack trust in administrative decision making and actions.

— 84.5% of surveyed staff do not believe that “Communication from WMHS administration is timely, open and transparent.”

— 87.5% of surveyed staff did not believe that “WMHS Administration engages in open dialogue with faculty to collaboratively problem solve and make decisions.”

• Feeling Unsupported: Many staff continue to feel unsupported in their professional roles.

— 67.14% of surveyed staff do not “feel supported by the WMHS administration team.”

— 88.73% of surveyed staff did not believe that “WMHS Administration treats all staff as knowledgeable professionals in their field and approaches staff issues with equity and with respect.”

— 72.22% of surveyed staff did not believe that “Members of the WMHS administration are visible and accessible.”

• Impact on Morale: Low morale has increased as a direct result of distrust in leadership’s willingness to work collaboratively to improve the climate.

— 78.08% of staff did not believe that “I believe that the current administration is committed to improving the climate of Wakefield Memorial High School.”

“Despite sharing these results with Principal McLeod, Superintendent Lyons, and the School Committee, the situation remains the same. Consequently, the WEA has been compelled to make the community aware of the truth by sharing the results.

“We are often told that ‘people make the place,’ yet consistent disregard and/or mistreatment of the dedicated teachers by Principal McLeod forces us to question any commitment to this concept. Having now seen the results of the survey, we ask for your continued support,” the WEA release concludes.

School Committeeman Thomas F. Markham assured the community during a meeting last night that administrators take the concerns of teachers at the town’s flagship school very seriously. Colleague Stephen Ingalls and Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons both explained the high school leadership team headed by McLeod are working with teachers to address communication, staff support and improved morale.

Ingalls said, “Administrators at the high school have taken it upon themselves to address concerns of the survey,” including how leadership and staff “can partner in different areas” to make Wakefield Memorial High a better place for everyone.

Ingalls said that everyone appears to be working to correct some of the survey’s data points to communicate better and “create a workplace that is respectful to all.”

Lyons said, “We’re certainly open to how the administration is doing business.” The town’s chief educational officer also said that the “idea of improvement…is getting at the heart of what is actionable” and “What can everyone do to create a better climate at the school.”

He continued, “I think the WEA is open to collaborating…we can’t do this without them. This can’t be a one-sided conversation.”

Lyons concluded, “I am optimistic about the work the high school administration is doing.”

Markham, the longtime School Committeeman, thanked the WEA for bringing these issues forward in part because it “is important that we support the work of everyone in the school. This hasn’t been an easy four years. We’re coming out of a very difficult time. But we’re working on creating a better teaching space.”

Markham also assured everyone that the School Committee and educational officials take the climate at Wakefield Memorial High seriously and have discussed the results of the survey in several subcommittee meetings.

“There is an unfortunate sense of dissatisfaction (at WMHS). The question is how do we turn this into positive action and improvement. And Amy McLeod is working on that,” Markham said.

Lyons added this morning, “I am confident things can improve as long as we continue collaborating.”