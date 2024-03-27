The Wakefield Memorial High School girls’ hockey team would like to thank all of our families, fans and the following businesses for their continued financial support:

AL Prime Energy Consultant, Bay State Pest Control, Caporales Liquors (Campbell Beverage, LLC), Chick-Fil-A Woburn, Christopher J. Barrett Realtors, Dynamik Sports, Harrington’s Pub, M&R Plumbing and Heating, Mel & Sons Oil Sales, Inc., Morgan Jewelers, Inc., Roberto Bros. Landscaping and Charlie’s On Main Pizzeria.

Thank from all of our players, present and future, who will benefit enormously from your generosity. We truly appreciate everyone’s support.