WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ and boys’ tennis teams are scheduled to begin their seasons today with matchups against always-tough Arlington squads.

The girls will travel to Arlington while the boys will host the Spy Ponders at the Dobbins Courts. As of press time, the teams will attempt to play through a forecast expected to include temperatures in the mid-40s and rain. Both matches are scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

The girls are coming off a strong season in which they went 9-7 and made it to the Div. 2 state tournament where they fell to Plymouth North in the first round. The Warriors will be led by captains Sienna Catizone and Ariannah Tringali. Wakefield returns four All-Stars from last season: Catizone, Toni Whitson, Erin Leary and Addie Moon. The girls’ team fell to Arlington 4-1 last year.

The boys went 5-11 last year and also made it to the D2 tourney where they fell in the first round to league foe Belmont. The Warriors will be led by captains Luke Greif, Sam Ryder and Kevin DeGray. Greif and Ryder were both Middlesex League All-Stars last season. The boys also fell to Arlington by a 4-1 count last year.

After their season opener today, both teams will get ready to meet Woburn on Monday. The boys’ will travel to Woburn at 4 p.m. while the girls will have their home opener at the Dobbins Courts at 4:15 p.m.