WAKEFIELD — The fresh and cutting edge vocal band, Chasing Saturn, will perform in Wakefield on Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at the state-of-the-art Galvin Middle School Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

After being brought together by a galactic singularity in November 2022, Mason Van Gieson, Adam King, Charlie Arthur, Ryan Slone and Dan Zimberg felt a gravitational pull toward one another that made their decision to form a vocal band seem…written in the stars. Spread across the midwest and the eastern seaboard, this supercluster of creativity has spent over 10,000 cumulative hours singing on the professional stage. Together, they are Chasing Saturn. Their love for music radiates large enough to make any music fan smile and sing along. Pairing their intergalactic tunes with their authentic, admirably-humanlike stage presence, they look forward to entertaining audiences around the globe.

Wakefield Memorial High School’s award winning competitive a cappella group, Voices of Steel, will perform their versions of today’s top hits, including songs by Bruno Mars and Delta Rae. Joining them will be WMHS’ intermediate group Mic Drop, also directed by Ana Morel; Galvin Middle School’s Chamber Chorus, directed by Kienan Reilly; and ICHSA Northeast semi-finalist NOTEorious from North Reading High School, directed by Allison Kane.

Voices of Steel includes: WMHS seniors Nadia Collins, Mario Longo, Ariannah Tringali and Morgan Wallace; juniors Samantha Bordonaro, Maggie Fournier, Owen Kelley, Brendan Leane, Siobhan Lombardi, Jhalak Patel, Elizabeth Police and Amber Smith; sophomores Hailey Allocco, Naya Chankhour, Serena Loh and Teagan Sparhawk; and freshmen Ben Blackstone and Jacob Williams. Mic Drop includes: WMHS seniors Erin Caldo and Adam Northrup; juniors Miranda Menjivar and Juliana Meziane; sophomores Samantha Brudnick, McKayla Herzog, Rowan MacDonald, Patrick O’Connor, Elizabeth Pritchard and Abby Stratton; and freshmen Alex Baumhardt, Lucy Biggio, Carina Cataldo, Lisa Letchford, Miriam Malfroy-Camine, Pyper Tallent and Lucy Whalen.

This event is made possible by support from the Wakefield Educational Foundation. WEF is a community-based nonprofit that raises financial support from various stakeholders, in addition to seeking grants to fund exceptional educational activities that enhance the Wakefield Public Schools activities in teaching and learning. Additional support is provided by the Wakefield Music Boosters, a hard-working and devoted group of volunteers who support the Performing Arts in the Wakefield Public Schools at all grade levels through financial and hands-on activities. The WMHS Choral Department is extremely grateful for their support of this year’s A Cappella Night.

Come join us at the beautiful Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the Galvin Middle School, 525 Main St., Wakefield on Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. to enjoy the performances of these energetic groups. This is an event that you will not want to miss!

General admission tickets are available online at showtix4u.com; buy your tickets in advance and skip the line at the door. Tickets are $15 general, $10 for students and will also be available at the door. For more information, email ana.morel@wpsk12.org or visit whschoral.com.