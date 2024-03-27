WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Educational Foundation (WEF) was proud to support the Wakefield Public Schools’ annual STEAM night which took place on March 14 at the Galvin Middle School. STEAM night showcased the amazing things happening in the elementary science and math classes in the schools, highlighted the clubs related to STEM in the secondary schools and included local vendors that offer STEM programming and careers.

Elementary science teachers, K-12 STEM coordinators and coaches and student volunteers from the middle and high schools participated in planning the well-attended event. Students and their families were engaged and entertained in a variety of fun and educational activities.

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $690,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook or go to WEF01880.org.