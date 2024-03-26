Enjoyed poetry and drawing

AUGUS — William “Bill” McGonigle of Saugus, born on December 12, 1949, in Malden to Winona (Phillips) and James J. McGonigle Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 12 at age 74.

Bill spent his early years in Concord, NH and Laconia State School. He then transferred to New Hampshire State Hospital once Laconia closed. With the assistance of many state sponsored programs Bill was successfully released to live independently on his own. He moved to MA in the early 80s and continued with his independence. In 2024 he moved into Chestnut Woods in Saugus where he spent the final chapter of his earthly years. Although he had many physical challenges he managed well with a positive attitude and never gave up hope that he would regain his independence.

He touched so many lives with his quick wit, humor and sarcasm inspired others to dream big and never give up hope. His hobbies were drawing, poetry, making flower arrangements and calling family and friends. Never forgetting to reach out on birthdays and holidays to extend special wishes.

Bill is survived by his sister Kathy (Richard) Bolduc of Lakeland, FL; his brother Steven McGonigle (Terry) of Congress, AZ; his sisters in laws Jackie

McGonigle of Concord, NH and Mary Lou McGonigle of Manchester, NH; his step parents Paul and Virginia Strobridge of Concord, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Bill had a special friendship with his “adopted sister” Joan Paiva and her husband Tom. Their support and friendship comforted Bill for many years.

Bill was predeceased by his mother Winona (Phillips) Strobridge; his father

James McGonigle Sr.; his brothers James McGonigle Jr. (Jackie) and Thomas McGonigle (Mary Lou).

The family wishes to thank all his friends at Chestnut Woods nursing home and the town of Wakefield who assisted Bill in his pursuit of a happy independent life. Your kindness and patience are greatly appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.