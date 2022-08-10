WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Fire Chief Michael J. Sullivan announced the graduation of class #303 of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Recruit Firefighting Program.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) main campus in Stow on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Master of Ceremonies for the graduation was MFA Recruit Program Assistant Coordinator Jack Gelinas. Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey made some brief remarks, stating, “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever. He added “The rigorous professional training they’ve received provides them with the physical, mental and technical skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely.”

Wakefield Firefighter John Carano was among the 22 graduates of MFA Class 303 representing the fire departments of Amesbury, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Haverhill, Holden, Hudson, Methuen, Needham, Randolph, Revere, Weston and Winchester.

Today’s firefighters do far more than fight fires. They train to respond to all types of hazards and emergencies. They are the first ones called to respond to chemical and environmental emergencies, ranging from the suspected presence of carbon monoxide to fentanyl overdoses or a gas leak. They may be called to rescue a child who has fallen through the ice or who has locked himself in a bathroom. They rescue people from stalled elevators and those who are trapped in vehicle crashes. They test and maintain their equipment including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), hydrants, hoses, power tools and apparatus.

At the MFA they learn all these skills and more, including the latest science of fire behavior and suppression tactics, from certified fire instructors who are also experienced firefighters. Students learn all the basic skills they need to respond to fires and to contain and control them. They are also given training in public fire education, hazardous materials incident mitigation, flammable liquid and gas fire suppression, stress management and self-rescue techniques.

The intensive, 50-day program for municipal firefighters involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training and live firefighting practice. The MFA, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this training program to cities and towns tuition free.

Upon successful completion of the recruit program all students have met the requirements set forth by the National Fire Protection Association Standard 1001, obtaining certification to the level of Firefighter I and II. Recruits also graduate with an additional certification as Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level as established by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.

Chief Sullivan had strong praise for the MFA Recruit Training Program, stating that the training “was something that we simply can’t duplicate and provide at the local level”. Sullivan additionally stated. “We welcome Firefighter Carano back from the Fire Academy and wish him a long and productive career in the fire service serving the citizens of Wakefield.”