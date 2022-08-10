THE WAKEFIELD LYNNFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, the Farmers Market and the Town of Wakefield will host the Living Well Health Fair on Saturday, August 13. Over 30 vendors will participate at the Fair which is being held at the Farmers Market on North Avenue. Helping spread the word about the upcoming Living Well Health Fair are (left to right) John Smolinsky, Wakefield Lynnfield executive director; Roseanne Russell, Chamber director and event chair; and Ally Houghton Chamber 2nd Vice President.