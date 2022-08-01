WAKEFIELD — An armed robber got away with just over $400 after he held up the Dunkin’ Donuts at 632 Main St. in the Junction Saturday morning. It was the second armed robbery of a local business in 36 hours.

Police were called to the location just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police spoke to a witness and an employee who reported that the suspect had come into the store and pointed a black handgun at the employee, demanding cash. The employee placed $404 into a bag provided by the robber, who then fled on foot down Main Street before turning left onto Franklin Street. A K9 was brought in to help search the area but the suspect was not located. Police are seeking video from residential security cameras.

The suspect is described as a short black male, wearing a red and gray sweatshirt, blue pants, a gray stocking hat and blue surgical mask.

Last Thursday evening, an armed robbery was reported at the Peaceful Orchid Spa on Main Street in Greenwood. Two masked men armed with a gun made off with between $6,000 and $7,000 in that incident.

It was not known if the robberies were related.