Joseph Pacholski Jr., 84

Jun 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 7, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Joseph V. Pacholski, Jr., age 84 of Wakefield, died June 2, 2021 at his home after a traumatic fall.

He was born in Somerville on August 23, 1936 and was the son of Joseph Pacholski and Ada Carr. Joe was one of six children.

He was raised in Medford and graduated from Medford High School and attended Wentworth College. He joined the C.Bee’s at the age of 18 and went on to join the Air Force Band National Guard out of Otis, M.A. for 24 years. Joe was very proud of his country and served during the Korean conflict. He retired from military service after 38 years.

Joe was also a member of the American Legion and Shriners bands. He traveled to many parts of the world, including a peace mission to Russia and D Day in Portsmouth, England. Joe had affiliations with the VFW, American Legion, Masons, and Shriners. He was an avid golfer and musician. Joe’s greatest accomplishment was being a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be surely missed by one and all; especially his happy, friendly personality and smile.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret Sheehan. He was the loving father of Kimberly Cabral and her husband, Steven, of North Andover; John Sheehan and his former wife, Heidi, of Maynard and Dracut and Jillian Roche and her husband, Eric, of Rowley. He was the brother of Nancy Chappel of Melrose. He is also survived by his four grandchildren John, Siobhan, Brendan and Ciara and his great granddaughter, Savannah.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter of Salem, M.A. or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston.