JACK CALICHMAN was recently named to the Boston Globe’s All Scholastic Boys’ Lacrosse Honorable Mention list. The junior broke the school record for assists (87) and total points (124) as he also scored 37 goals. He added 51 groundballs and 12 takeaways. (File Photo)
