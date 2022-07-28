Loving wife, sister and aunt

WAKEFIELD — June C. (Edmands) Pizzano passed away on July 24, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital with her husband and sister by her side. June was born in Wakefield on April 28, 1942 to the late Frank W. and Margaret Olive (Gorman) Edmands.

June was the wife of Lawrence J. Pizzano Sr. with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Lawrence J. Pizzano Jr.

She is survived by her sister Rita Lovett of Wakefield, brother-in-law John Gibbons of North Kingstown, R.I. and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two brothers, Francis and William Edmands, and four sisters, Theresa Ledoux, Gladys Rice, Agnes Jones and Margaret Gibbons.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Tuesday, August 2 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westfield State College Foundation, PO Box 1630, Westfield, MA 01086.